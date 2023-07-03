|
Human chain in Pabna demands second Padma Bridge
PABNA, July 2: Demanding a second Padma Bridge, a human chain was held in the district on Saturday at 11am.
The human chain was formed in front of Pabna Press Club. It was organized by citizens of Pabna.
Speakers said, if the second Padma Bridge connects Pabna, it will benefit the northern part of Bangladesh, and people will get all kinds of benefits. It will reduce time and hazards, and farmers will get a fair price of their produce, they added.