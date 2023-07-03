Video
Home Countryside

Human chain in Pabna demands second Padma Bridge

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

PABNA, July 2:  Demanding a second Padma Bridge, a human chain was held in the district on Saturday at 11am.
The human chain was formed in front of Pabna Press Club. It was organized by citizens of Pabna.

Speakers said, if the second Padma Bridge connects Pabna, it will benefit the northern part of Bangladesh, and people will get all kinds of benefits. It will reduce time and hazards, and farmers will get a fair price of their produce, they added.
They further said, people can finish work and return to Pabna from Dhaka within a day, thus reducing the population density in Dhaka City. It will also help reduce the severity of traffic congestion in Dhaka City.


