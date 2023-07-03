Four electrocuted in four districts









JHALAKATI: A madrasa teacher was electrocuted in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.





According to police sources, the teacher came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in his uncle's house. He died on the spot.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalchity Police Station (PS) Muhammad Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Aman Sarder, 55, son of Mohan Sarder, a resident of Bishamani Village under Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar District.



It was known that Aman Sarder came to his brother-in-law's house in Sundardi Village under Gournadi Upazila of the district.



Before cutting meat from a sacrificial cow, he was cleaning the place on the roof of one Mamun Shikder's house on Thursday morning. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued Aman Sarder and rushed him to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Gournadi Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.



GOPALGANJ: A policeman was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.



The deceased was identified as Salam Mia, 36, a resident of Gopinathpur Uttarpara Village in the upazila. He worked as a police constable in Dhaka.



According to police sources, the cop came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting an electricity line to a refrigerator at his home at around 2 pm, which left him critically injured.



Local people rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Salam Mia dead.



Gopinathpur Police Outpost Inspector Ashraf Hossain confirmed the incident.



RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 30, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Khitabkhan Sarishabari Village Village under Gharialdanga Union in the upazila. He was an electrician by profession.



Police and local sources said Shah Alam came in contact with live electricity while repairing an electric line in a house in Bhimsharma Village of the union, which left him dead on the spot.



On information, police visited the scene, said Rajarhat PS OC (Investigation) Prankrishna Debnath.



Gharialdanga Union Parishad Chairman A Quddus Pramanik confirmed the incident.



Four men were electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Jhalakati, Barishal, Gopalganj and Kurigram, recently.JHALAKATI: A madrasa teacher was electrocuted in Nalchity Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Jamal Hossain Hawlader, 35, a resident of Dakshin Debra Village under Nachanmahal Union of the upazila.According to police sources, the teacher came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working in his uncle's house. He died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalchity Police Station (PS) Muhammad Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Aman Sarder, 55, son of Mohan Sarder, a resident of Bishamani Village under Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar District.It was known that Aman Sarder came to his brother-in-law's house in Sundardi Village under Gournadi Upazila of the district.Before cutting meat from a sacrificial cow, he was cleaning the place on the roof of one Mamun Shikder's house on Thursday morning. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued Aman Sarder and rushed him to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Gournadi Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.GOPALGANJ: A policeman was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The deceased was identified as Salam Mia, 36, a resident of Gopinathpur Uttarpara Village in the upazila. He worked as a police constable in Dhaka.According to police sources, the cop came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting an electricity line to a refrigerator at his home at around 2 pm, which left him critically injured.Local people rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Salam Mia dead.Gopinathpur Police Outpost Inspector Ashraf Hossain confirmed the incident.RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 30, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Khitabkhan Sarishabari Village Village under Gharialdanga Union in the upazila. He was an electrician by profession.Police and local sources said Shah Alam came in contact with live electricity while repairing an electric line in a house in Bhimsharma Village of the union, which left him dead on the spot.On information, police visited the scene, said Rajarhat PS OC (Investigation) Prankrishna Debnath.Gharialdanga Union Parishad Chairman A Quddus Pramanik confirmed the incident.