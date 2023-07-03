One lakh trees to be planted at Singra





NATORE, July 2: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) M Zunaid Ahmed Palok on Wednesday said, one lakh trees will be planted in Singra Upazila of the district to assist agriculture and prevent flood in Chalan Beel area.



While inaugurating a tree plantation programme in the upazila, he made this disclosure. A sapling distribution function was organized in Singra Hi-Tech Park area.





Palok said, there is no alternate to planting trees. "Trees are economical wealth in our life as it helps us during the financial crisis," he maintained.



He asked all to plant trees in every house, school, college, hospital, bank and other institutions. Among others, Mahamuda Khatun, Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Advocate Ohidur Rahaman Sheikh, president of Singra Upazila Awami League, S.M. Raju Ahmed, president of Environment Development and Natural Protection Forum-Singra and Zunaid Shoikat, its general secretary were present.



