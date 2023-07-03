

Load-shedding hampers tea output at Kamalganj



According to sources, there are 92 small and big tea gardens in the district. These tea gardens were witnessing less leaf production in the absence of monsoon rain. Now the load-shedding has been another blow to their survival.



The load-shedding has been continuing for the last several days.

A recent visit to different tea garden factories found unprocessed piles of tea leaves. At present, 60 per cent tea leaf production are taking place. The load-shedding has caused a 40-per cent cut to the total production.



Senior Assistant Manager of Shamshernagar Tea Garden at Kamalganj Iqbal Hossain confirmed the less production, adding factory is counting losses.



In Shamshernagar, Shahidnagar, and Munsi Bazar areas wielding factories, rice mills and others are also incurring production losses. Labourers were seen passing idle time.



Selim Mia, proprietor of a wielding factory, said, from 12pm to 3pm the load-shedding is given after one hour each. Nothing is coming out of work, but five/six staffs are given salaries, he added.



DGM of Palli Bidyut Samity-Kamalganj Zone Mir Golam Farooq said, compared to other zones, people under this zone are getting higher electricity services.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, July 2: Frequent load-shedding is continuing to hamper tea leaf collection and production in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.According to sources, there are 92 small and big tea gardens in the district. These tea gardens were witnessing less leaf production in the absence of monsoon rain. Now the load-shedding has been another blow to their survival.The load-shedding has been continuing for the last several days.A recent visit to different tea garden factories found unprocessed piles of tea leaves. At present, 60 per cent tea leaf production are taking place. The load-shedding has caused a 40-per cent cut to the total production.Senior Assistant Manager of Shamshernagar Tea Garden at Kamalganj Iqbal Hossain confirmed the less production, adding factory is counting losses.In Shamshernagar, Shahidnagar, and Munsi Bazar areas wielding factories, rice mills and others are also incurring production losses. Labourers were seen passing idle time.Selim Mia, proprietor of a wielding factory, said, from 12pm to 3pm the load-shedding is given after one hour each. Nothing is coming out of work, but five/six staffs are given salaries, he added.DGM of Palli Bidyut Samity-Kamalganj Zone Mir Golam Farooq said, compared to other zones, people under this zone are getting higher electricity services.