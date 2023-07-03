Woman, son burnt at Bagmara





BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, July 2: A woman and her son were burnt to death in Bagmara Upazila of the district.



The fire incident took place in their house at Madariganj of Hasnipur Village under the upazila early Friday.





Locals and the deceased�s family said Ezazul Bashar was not at home. However, the fire might have originated from the kitchen oven and engulfed the house while they were asleep at night at Madariganj. The woman died on the spot while her two sons were severely injured.



The injured Rashedul Bashar, 25, and Rafiul Bashar were rushed to the burn unit at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).



Later on, the two injured brothers were shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Saturday morning as their health conditions deteriorated further.



Rafiul Bashar succumbed to his injuries Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery at night while undergoing treatment there.



Nimay Roy, fire service member of Bagmara Fire Station, said that the family members of Ezazul Bashar used to cook food in a mud-made oven on the third floor of their three-storey building.



On Eid-night, they cooked food, but left the stove without dousing the stove-fire and went to bed.



Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



