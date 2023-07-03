Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman, son burnt at Bagmara

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent


BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, July 2: A woman and her son were burnt to death in Bagmara Upazila of the district.

The fire incident took place in their house at Madariganj of Hasnipur Village under the upazila early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Farida Yeasmin, 48, wife of Ezazul Bashar, a teacher of Shibpur Girls' High School under Durgapur Upazila, and her son Rafiul Bashar, 18.

Locals and the deceased�s family said Ezazul Bashar was not at home. However, the fire might have originated from the kitchen oven and engulfed the house while they were asleep at night at Madariganj. The woman died on the spot while her two sons were severely injured.

The injured Rashedul Bashar, 25, and Rafiul Bashar were rushed to the burn unit at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).
 
Later on, the two injured brothers were shifted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Saturday morning as their health conditions deteriorated further.
 
Rafiul Bashar succumbed to his injuries Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery at night while undergoing treatment there.

Nimay Roy, fire service member of Bagmara Fire Station, said that the family members of Ezazul Bashar used to cook food in a mud-made oven on the third floor of their three-storey building.

On Eid-night, they cooked food, but left the stove without dousing the stove-fire and went to bed.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagmara Police Station Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unpaid bills halt rawhide purchase in Joypurhat
'Govt firm to promote land management system'
Human chain in Pabna demands second Padma Bridge
Four electrocuted in four districts
One lakh trees to be planted at Singra
Load-shedding hampers tea output at Kamalganj
Woman, son burnt at Bagmara
Two men murdered in Feni, Mymensingh


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft