Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:01 PM
Two men murdered in Feni, Mymensingh

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Feni and Mymensingh, in two days.

FENI: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants as he protested against the harassment of his sister in Chhagalnaiya Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayed, 25, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Purba Joypur Village under Shuvopur Union the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Abu Sayed went to visit Ekquilla Dighi in Shuvopur Union of the upazila along with his sister Sathi on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

A group of miscreants started teasing his sister and pulled her scarf saying that she was beautiful. When Sayed protested, the miscreants started arguing with him.

Regarding this, locals set an arbitration at local union parishad member's office at around 8 pm on Friday. At one stage of the trial, the miscreants started an argument with Sayed and stabbed him, mercilessly in the middle of the argument, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and rushed to Chhagalnaiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Tension prevailed at the scene when the incident came to light.

Feni Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shahadat Hossain said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and brought the situation under control.

"We have arrested 10 suspects from the scene in this connection with the incident and legal action would be taken in this regard," the ASP added.

MYMENSINGH: A group of miscreants alleged killed an auto-rickshaw driver and snatched away his vehicle in Tarakanda of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalek, 50, son of late Abdul Kadir of Chaina Mor area under Ward No. 32 in the city.  He used to live in his in-laws's house at Kamaria Union in Tarakanda Upazila.
 
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarakanda Police Station (PS) Md Abul Khayer said police recovered the body of Khalek from a water body in Purbapara Village under Kamaria Union of the upazila. Khalek left his house on Wednesday afternoon.

Miscreants might have strangled Khalek to death and snatched away his vehicle. Locals spotted the body on Thursday and informed the police.

The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing a case with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.


