Monday, 3 July, 2023, 3:01 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

CHATMOHAR, PABNA, July 2: Khandakar Rizia Begum, mother of The Daily Observer Chatmohar Upazila correspondent Rakibur Rahman Tukun, passed away on Saturday. She was 83.  

She breathed her last at 1:10pm at her residence in Pathanpara (Zero Point) area under Sadar Municipality. She was suffering from various old age complications including diabetes and high blood pressure.
 
She left behind five sons and many grand children to mourn his death.

Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Speaker Adv. Alhajj Shamsul Haq Tuku, Alhajj Md Mokbul Hossain, MP (Pabna-3), former MPs Alhajj KM Anwarul Islam and Adv. Alhajj AKM Samsuddin Khabir, Upazila Chairman Alhajj Abdul Hamid Master, former upazila chairman and mayor H Islam Heera, Poura Mayor Adv. Sakhawat Hossain Sakho, former mayors Mirza Rejaul Karim Dulal and Professor Abdul Mannan, major general (Rtd) Dr Fasiur Rahman, brigadier general (Rtd) AKM Saiful Islam Selim, Managing Director of Sentry Security Services Limited Alhajj Hasanul Islam Raja, Upazila Awami League President Bir Muktijodda SM Nazrul Islam, and General Secretary  Md Atiqur Rahman expressed their sympathy to bereaved family members and sought salvation of the departed soul.


« PreviousNext »

