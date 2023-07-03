21 people found dead in 11 districts







BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of an elderly man, who went missing on Saturday, from the Titas River in Sarail Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shahid Mia, 62, a resident of Ranidia Village under Aruail Union in the upazila.

Locals said Shahid went out of the house early Saturday after Fazr prayer, but did not return. Early Sunday, passengers of a boat spotted a floating body in the Titas River in Aruail Dakshin Bazar area and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Son of the deceased identified the body.



Police then sent the body to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarail Police Station (PS) Md Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.



GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the throat-silt body of an elderly woman from her residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Latifa Begum, 60, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of the woman at her house in the afternoon and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Gaibandha Sadar PS OC Masudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a female beggar from her residence in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Aytun Bewa, 70, a resident of Durgapur Hatpara Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said the deceased's granddaughter Dulali saw the body of Aytun Bewa lying on the bed in the afternoon.



Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7 pm and brought it to Ghoraghat PS.



Locals assumed that someone might have strangled Aytun Bewa to death for snatching her money.



The deceased's daughter Sahera Begum, 45, lodged a murder case with Ghoraghat PS accusing a person, named Nasir Uddin, in this regard.



Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the accused.



CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Five bodies have been recovered from the Bay of Bengal on Friday after five days of a fishing trawler capsized in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.



Earlier on June 24, despite an ongoing 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal, a group of 13 fishermen managed to slip past the authorities and head out to sea; however, the trawler sank on next day due to rough seas. At that time, 13 fishermen went missing.



"Six fishermen were rescued, who adrift in the sea for several days, are currently undergoing treatment at the Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex. Meanwhile, five fishermen were found dead on Friday and two are still missing," said a local fish trader Md Ripon Mia.



"All of the deceased and missing fishermen were residents of Char Fasson," he added.



Char Fasson PS Inspector Ripon Kumar Saha said locals saw the bodies were floating in the Bay's estuary at around 1 pm on Friday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies but their details could not be known immediately.



Legal procedures were under process in this regard, the police official added.



SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Tarash and Raiganj upazilas of the district in three days.



Police recovered the body of a man from Katagang Bridge area under Tarash Upazila on Thursday.



Police confirmed the matter on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Quddus Molla, son of Abdus Sattar, hailed from Charpipla Village under Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore District.



Tarash PS OC Md Shahidul Islam Islam said locals saw the body on the Tarash-Nado Syedpur regional road in Katagang Bridge area on Thursday noon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The investigation is going on and a case has been filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, a housewife was reportedly found hanging from a branch of tree after she went out from her house following a quarrel with her husband in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



Deceased Noor Mahal Begum, 45, was the wife of Fazal Ali, a resident of Paniaganti Village in the upazila.



Police have recovered the body of the deceased in the afternoon from beside Natundaha Canal in Purba Lakshikola area.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raiganj PS Zakaria Hossain said the deceased quarrelled with her husband at their rented house on the earlier evening. Later on, Noor Mahal Begum left the house to go to his father's house in Paniaganti Village.



Locals saw her body was hanging from a branch of a Eucalyptus tree in the area on Tuesday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Husband of the deceased went missing soon after the incident, the SI added.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Bodies of three more people were retrieved from the Padma River on Wednesday in connection with a boat capsized in the river in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



With the three, the death toll in the boat capsize rose to four.



The deceased were identified as Nizam Uddin, 57, and Abdur Rahman, 62, inhabitants of Alatuli Chhoyrashia area; and Pakhi, 14, a resident of Char Debinagar Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.



Chapainawabganj Sadar PS OC Sajjad Hossain and Alatuli Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Joynal Abedin confirmed the matter, saying that the divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence and locals recovered three bodies from Harma area under the upazila and Sarengpur area under Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi District in the river from 4 pm to 4:30 pm on Wednesday.



Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a boat carrying seven to eight people capsized in the river due to a heavy storm in Raninagar Tikar Parr area.



All the people except the four managed to swim ashore. Later on, the body of one Enamul Hoque was recovered by locals from the river.



KUSHTIA: Police recovered the body of a young man, who was reportedly killed by miscreants in Khoksha Municipality area of the district, from the Gorai River recently.



The deceased was identified as Nasirul, 23, son of Abdul Khaleque, a resident of Janipur Purana Bazar area under Khoksa Municipality.



According to police and local sources, Nasirul used to do construction work in Sylhet. He returned his village home at Khoksa two days back. In the afternoon of June 26, he went out of the house with a locally modified battery-powered auto-van, but did not return. He had been missing then.



Later on, locals spotted his body in Gorai River and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered Nasirul's body from the embankment of the Gorai River and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Khoksha PS OC Mostafa Habibullah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a man from Bhaluka Upazila in the district recently after one day of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Miaz Uddin Nantu, 60, a resident of Gubdia Village under Mallick Bari Union in the upazila.



According to police sources, the man went out of the house on June 25 last, and had been missing since then. Later on, local people spotted the body of the man inside Kadigarh National Park and informed the matter to police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Bhaluka PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the bodies of a teenage girl and a young man from two separate places in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased were identified as Ashik Elahi, 23, son of Shahidul Haque, a resident of Block-C in Camp No. 11; and Sadia Akhter, 17, daughter of Abdul Quader, of Painyashia Village under Ward No. 1 of Jaliapalong Union in the upazila.



Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said locals saw the body of Ashik Elahi with hand and feet tied by a rope in block No. H59 in Camp No. 18 and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Meanwhile, police also recovered the body of a teenage girl from her rented house in Chepotkhali area in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Sadia had an affair with one Kawser, a resident of Tuturbil area under Rajapalong Union, and then, they got married nine months back. The duo started living in a rented house as their family members did not approve their marriage.



Inani Police Outpost In-Charge Md Shahjahan said being informed, police recovered the body of Sadia and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Since then, the deceased's husband Kawser went missing from the area.



It is assumed that Sadia was strangled to death by her husband. The actual reason behind her death would be known after investigation," the police official added.



NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a teenage madarsa student from under a bridge in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Sakib Hossain, 15, son of Altaf Hossain, a resident of Fatepur Village under Mohadebpur Upazila in the district. He was an eighth grader of Fatepur Madrasa.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Badalgachi PS OC Atiar Rahman said Sakib had been missing for the last seven days.



Family members searched for him but could not locate him anywhere.



Later on, locals saw the body under a bridge on the Barshail-Mataji road in Bhaban area and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after legal procedures, said the OC.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.



MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Shivalaya Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Mursheda Akter, wife of Miraz Molla, 36, a resident of Ag Shimulia Village in the upazila.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of Mursheda Akter hanging from the ceiling of a room in her house recently and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body of the woman sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Muksed Ali, father of the deceased, said his daughter got married with Miraz Molla, 36, a resident of Ag Shimulia Village, about eight years back.



"Miraz started to torture my daughter physically and mentally few days after the marriage at the behest of his father, mother and brother. Two families sat for meeting two times in this regard. We gave Miraz Tk 1.5 lakh three years back.



But he continued torturing my daughter for dowry," said Muksed Ali.



He alleged that Miraz and his family members staged a suicide drama after killing Mursheda Akter.



However, the deceased's father lodged a murder case with Shivalaya PS accusing four people including Miraz Molla in this regard.



Following this, police arrested Miraz Molla from the upazila.



Shibaloy PS OC Noor-e-Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.



