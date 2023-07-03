

Attack on mayor’s house shocks France despite ‘calmer’ night



The government of President Emmanuel Macron has been battling five consecutive nights of violent protests since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday by a police officer during a traffic check.



The killing of Nahel M, who was of Algerian origin, has revived longstanding accusations of institutional racism within the French police who rights groups say single out minorities during controls.

Seeking to quell what has become one of the biggest challenges to Macron of his presidency, the interior ministry has for the last two nights deployed 45,000 police and gendarmes nationwide, as well as helicopters and armoured vehicles.



The interior ministry said 719 people were arrested overnight, around half the figure from the previous night with intense clashes still reported in several places, including the southern city of Marseille, but calmer elsewhere.



Attention focused on the attack on the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the right-wing mayor of L'Ha�-les-Roses outside Paris which saw a burning car rammed by rioters into the entrance of his home with the aim of it setting fire to the building, prosecutors said.



The mayor's wife and children, aged 5 and 7, were at home, although the mayor himself was at the town hall to deal with the riots. The wife was "badly injured" sustaining a broken leg, prosecutors said.



Prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation. "Last night the horror and disgrace reached a new level," the mayor said in a statement.



"The situation was much calmer" overall Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told reporters as she visited L'Hay-les-Roses.



"But an act of the kind we saw this morning here is particularly shocking. We will let no violence get by" unpunished, she said, urging that the perpetrators be sanctioned with the "utmost severity".



Some 7,000 police were deployed in Paris and its suburbs alone, including along tourist hotspot the Champs Elysees avenue in central Paris following calls on social media to take the rioting to the heart of the capital.



The massive police presence helped keep the violence in check, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.



"A calmer night thanks to the resolute action of the security forces," he tweeted early Sunday.



But Paris police chief Laurent Nunez cautioned on BFM TV: "No-one is declaring victory."



In Marseille, which has seen intense clashes and looting, police dispersed groups of youths Saturday evening at Canebiere, the main avenue running through the centre of the city, AFP journalists said.



Meanwhile, Police in Baltimore said that two people had died and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting early on Sunday morning at a housing block in the city.



The city's police department said three of the injured were in a critical condition after the incident at 800 block of Gretna Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore soon after midnight.



An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the police said.



Nine people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, while 20 others affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said. Medstar Harbor Hospital's emergency department treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all suffering varying degrees of injury from gunshot wounds after the incident, MedStar Health Baltimore told Reuters in an emailed response.



"Nine critically injured patients were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers," it said, adding that all but one patient had been released.



The police department said that at about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to calls of a reported shooting at 800 block of Gretna Court.



Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called "Brooklyn Day," a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.



CNN quoted Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley as saying there was as yet no information on suspects or a motive, but investigators were "working an extensive crime scene." �AFP, REUTERS



