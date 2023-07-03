Railways’ report on Odisha train tragedy points to “Human Error”







The Central Bureau of Investigation is already probing the possibility of a criminal conspiracy into the accident.



According to those in know of the matter, negligence on part of a few ground officials who did not follow adequate safety procedures of inspection, particularly after changes were made in the design due to safety concerns three years ago, has been highlighted.

Officials said the neglect of safety processes of not just those in the signalling department, but also others who did not flag the changes to the design, has been flagged, and the ministry is likely to take action against them.



"The central diagram had failed to reflect changes made to the circuit, and yearly inspections made later did not flag that too. So it was not the error of one person, but at least up to five that have come to the fore," an official said.



Three trains - Kolkata-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train - were involved in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country in the last two decades.



While the CRS report doesn't indicate sabotage, officials said Railways will not go public with the CRS report to ensure there is no influence or interference on the CBI probe that will also problem the sabotage angle.



The findings of the CRS report and the subsequent CBI report will help Indian Railways rehaul its safety systems, officials said, adding that railways are looking at best technologies used in the steel industry, and railways safety systems used across the world. �NDTV



