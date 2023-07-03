Video
Tigers start practice camp for Afghanistan series

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

The Bangladesh national cricket team began its practice for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan Sunday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

All of the three matches of the series will be held in the port city. On day one, the Tigers however had a closed-door session as they are focused into winning the series.

Even though, the series is not the part of ICC ODI Super League, it is significant for Bangladesh as far as the ICC rankings are concerned. If Bangladesh wins the series by 3-0, they will move into fifth place for the first time in the rankings and also their rating point will go past 100 for the first time in the history.

The three ODIs are slated for July 5, 8 and 11.

Bangladesh had already won the one-off Test against Afghanistan last month by a massive 546-run margin, which was their biggest ever victory in terms of runs and also third largest victory in the Test cricket's history.

But the ODI series is believed not to be a cake-walk as Afghanistan named a star-studded side including star spinner Rashid Khan, who was rested during the Test match.

The series is also seen as Bangladesh's preparation campaign for the upcoming World Cup to be held in India. Coincidentally, Bangladesh will kick-off their World Cup mission, facing off Afghans in the opening game on October 7 at Dharmashala Cricket Ground.

Afghanistan though are a side bolstered with some natural stroke-maker and hard-hitter batters, they failed to rule Bangladesh in ODI cricket. Of the 11 encounters between the two sides, Bangladesh won seven matches.

Bangladesh also won the last series between the two sides at home last year by 2-1 even though Afghanistan also are close to clinch the series by same margin.

In the first game, despite restricting Afghanistan for 215 runs, Bangladesh were knife-edge at the defeat, after being reduced to 45-6.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain then shared 174-run for the undefeated seventh wicket stand to help Bangladesh sail the home. The Tigers then won the second ODI by 88 runs before losing the third one by seven wickets.

After this series, Bangladesh will play a two-match T20 International series against Afghanistan in Sylhet.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will play Asia Cup and a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home before their World Cup mission takes off.     �BSS


