

Ticket prices for Afghanistan ODIs revealed



All of the three matches of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram as the matches are slated for July 5, 8 and 11.



The lowest price of the ticket set at Tk. 200 while the most expensive one is at Tk. 1500.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Shagarika Ticket Counter (near BITAC Circle) and the M.A. Aziz Stadium Ticket Counter from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm.



Tickets are to be available on match days and two days before match day, according to the press release sent by the BCB.

The fans also can purchase the ticket through online (http://ticket.tigercricket.com.bd/registration), which will be accessible from today (Monday).



Ticket price:

Grand Stand - Tk. 1,500

Rooftop Hospitality - Tk. 1,500

International Stand - Tk. 1,000

Club House - Tk. 500

Eastern Stand - Tk. 300

Western Stand - Tk. 200. �BSS



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the ticket prices for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on Sunday.All of the three matches of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram as the matches are slated for July 5, 8 and 11.The lowest price of the ticket set at Tk. 200 while the most expensive one is at Tk. 1500.Fans can purchase tickets at the Shagarika Ticket Counter (near BITAC Circle) and the M.A. Aziz Stadium Ticket Counter from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm.Tickets are to be available on match days and two days before match day, according to the press release sent by the BCB.The fans also can purchase the ticket through online (http://ticket.tigercricket.com.bd/registration), which will be accessible from today (Monday).Ticket price:Grand Stand - Tk. 1,500Rooftop Hospitality - Tk. 1,500International Stand - Tk. 1,000Club House - Tk. 500Eastern Stand - Tk. 300Western Stand - Tk. 200. �BSS