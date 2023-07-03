Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev hails Djokovic as 'the greatest'

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

LONDON, JULY 2: Daniil Medvedev described Novak Djokovic as "the greatest" on Saturday, defying the conventional wisdom to place Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the same pedestal as the Serb.

Djokovic racked up a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title with a third French Open triumph last month.

He is about to launch a bid to equal Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles which will move him alongside Margaret Court as the all-time top major winner with 24 titles.

"I think if I saw it right, Novak is almost 50%. I think I saw he played 70 majors, and 35 times he was in the final. I don't know how is it possible. He doesn't have bad days?" said Medvedev.

"Actually, he does, like everybody but even on these bad days, he manages to beat the opponent. I don't know how he's doing it. That's why he's for me the greatest in the history of tennis."

Should Djokovic successfully defend his Wimbledon title, he will just need to pocket the US Open in September to become the first man since 1969 to claim a calendar Grand Slam.

Djokovic had the same opportunity in 2021 but lost the final in New York -- to Medvedev.

"To be able to beat him when he was going for a Grand Slam, maybe he was a little bit tighter than usual, but I played an amazing match," recalled Medvedev.

Djokovic's career-long rival Andy Murray, meanwhile, described the Serb's achievement in reaching 23 majors as "phenomenal".

Murray, a former world number one, was the last man to defeat Djokovic on Centre Court when he won the first of his two Wimbledon titles in 2013.

That was the only time in their 36-match head-to-head they have ever met at the All England Club.

"What he's gone on to achieve the latter stages of his career, it's been incredible. Also doesn't look like he's slowing down," said Murray who practiced with Djokovic at the tournament on Saturday.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers start practice camp for Afghanistan series
Bangladesh crash out of SAFF Championship
Ticket prices for Afghanistan ODIs revealed
Starc strikes before reprieved Duckett gives England hope in 2nd Ashes Test
West Indies miss out on World Cup for first time after Scotland loss
'Hungry' Djokovic fired up for more Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon
Iran snooker passion grows as fans take cue from 'Persian Prince'
Medvedev hails Djokovic as 'the greatest'


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft