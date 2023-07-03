Tanners collect over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide







Over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide were collected in the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha, said Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Chairman Shaheen Ahamed."Tanners have so far collected over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide across the country . . . as per our plan, we'll continue to collect the rawhide," he said at a press conference held at the Imperial Amin Ahmed Centre in Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Saturday.Amin Ahmed said about 90-95 lakh pieces of rawhides are likely to be collected from across the country this year.Replying to a question on whether traders are buying rawhides at the rate fixed by the government, the BTA chairman claimed that the tanners are buying rawhides at rates set by the government.Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, the government fixed the prices of salt-applied cow rawhide at Taka 50-55 per square foot (sft) in Dhaka and Taka 45-48 per sft outside Dhaka. �BSS