Lending rate ceiling rises under new monetary policy stance







Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank (WB) Dhaka office said the new interest rate did not significantly differ from the previous rate as the central bank still maintained control over it.



He believed the new rate regime which allows for a maximum lending rate of 10.1 per cent compared with previous 9 per cent, would have limited effectiveness in controlling inflation, which was the primary objective of the central bank.

According to Zahid Hussain, bankers are likely to benefit by providing loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector due to higher interest rates offered under the new rate framework.



Under the new framework, lending rate for banks will be determined by incorporating a 3-per cent corridor with six-month moving average interest rate (SMART) of 182-day treasury bill, effective from July 1.



Similarly, for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), the rate will be determined by incorporating the SMART rate with a 5 per cent corridor, as per the new monetary policy statement. Given the six-month moving average rate of treasury bill (SMART) of 7.1 per cent, it is expected lending rates would be about 10.1 per cent.



However, lending activities for CMSMEs and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1 per cent to cover supervision costs, it said. There will be no changes in the interest rates applicable to credit card loans, it said. BB imposed 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate in April 2020, which was formally removed from July 1.



Although the central bank stated that lending rates would be determined by market forces, the reference rate with a margin would restrict banks from lending beyond the interest rate margin. To control inflation and regulate overall interest rate environment, BB raised repurchase agreement (repo) rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 per cent and reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 per cent.



The new rates came into effect from July 1. Zahid Hussain said that raising the policy rate might increase bankers' borrowing costs, but it might not be highly effective in curbing inflation. The central bank adopted a contractionary monetary policy and shifted from a monetary targeting framework.



From Sunday, BB will compile and publish gross international reserves in line with Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual, 6th edition (BPM6).



Bangladesh has adopted new interest rate regime, introducing market-driven lending rates starting from Saturday. Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, at unveiling of monetary policy statement for July-December 2023-24 on June 18, announced the new interest rate regime removing previously imposed 9 per cent lending rate ceiling.Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank (WB) Dhaka office said the new interest rate did not significantly differ from the previous rate as the central bank still maintained control over it.He believed the new rate regime which allows for a maximum lending rate of 10.1 per cent compared with previous 9 per cent, would have limited effectiveness in controlling inflation, which was the primary objective of the central bank.According to Zahid Hussain, bankers are likely to benefit by providing loans to cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise (CMSME) sector due to higher interest rates offered under the new rate framework.Under the new framework, lending rate for banks will be determined by incorporating a 3-per cent corridor with six-month moving average interest rate (SMART) of 182-day treasury bill, effective from July 1.Similarly, for non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), the rate will be determined by incorporating the SMART rate with a 5 per cent corridor, as per the new monetary policy statement. Given the six-month moving average rate of treasury bill (SMART) of 7.1 per cent, it is expected lending rates would be about 10.1 per cent.However, lending activities for CMSMEs and consumer loans may be subject to an additional fee of up to 1 per cent to cover supervision costs, it said. There will be no changes in the interest rates applicable to credit card loans, it said. BB imposed 9 per cent ceiling on lending rate in April 2020, which was formally removed from July 1.Although the central bank stated that lending rates would be determined by market forces, the reference rate with a margin would restrict banks from lending beyond the interest rate margin. To control inflation and regulate overall interest rate environment, BB raised repurchase agreement (repo) rate by 50 basis points to 6.5 per cent and reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 per cent.The new rates came into effect from July 1. Zahid Hussain said that raising the policy rate might increase bankers' borrowing costs, but it might not be highly effective in curbing inflation. The central bank adopted a contractionary monetary policy and shifted from a monetary targeting framework.From Sunday, BB will compile and publish gross international reserves in line with Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual, 6th edition (BPM6).