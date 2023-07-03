Video
First methanol shipment to BD flagged off from Assam

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The first methanol consignment to Bangladesh has been flagged off from Assam Petrochemical Plant in India, Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.

"We are one step closer to establish Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals," he tweeted.

"Today, we flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, which was inaugurated by Hon PM in April '23," his tweet also read.

"The govt of Assam is heavily investing in the petrochemical sector by increasing its stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited, investing in new projects of Assam Petrochemicals Limited among others," the chief minister said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of APL on April 14, 2023 and the plant has started producing methanol.

The methanol produced is being transported to neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, the minister's post also read.    �UNB


