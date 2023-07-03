

Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president



Yasmin is expected to join ADB in late August, the ADB said in a statement recently.



It said she will also be responsible for the Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department under ADB's new operating model.

Yasmin is currently the senior secretary at the Finance Division, the first woman to hold the post in Bangladesh's history.



She has more than 32 years of broad development experience, including in macroeconomic management, public sector and fiscal policy reform, and trade and poverty reduction in government and international organisations.



Under its new operating model, to be launched on Jun 30, ADB's sector and thematic expertise will be consolidated in the two groups under Yasmin to deliver integrated solutions to clients in accordance with country programs and strengthen ADB's position as a leader in development knowledge in the region.



The sector and thematic groups will launch and lead innovative initiatives to tackle the region's key development challenges, with a focus on climate change, the ADB said.



Yasmin, a career civil servant, joined the Economic Relations Division as secretary in February 2020.



She entered the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1991 and served in ministries such as agriculture, women and children affairs, and defence.



Yasmin worked with the World Bank, European Union, United Nations, Asian Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and International Jute Organization.



She did her MBA from Dhaka University and a master's in development economics from Australian National University.



The civil servant was a Hubert H Humphrey Public Policy Fellow of the State Department at Rutgers University, US.



Yasmin has completed the Executive Program on Leading Successful Programs from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.



