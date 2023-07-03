

Global Islami Bank gives Integrity Award



The awardees in different categories are Additional Managing Director, Md. Golam Sarwar, EVP and Head of Investment S M Mizanur Rahman, AVP and In-Charge, CTSU, Mohammad Sabir Mia, FAVP and Manager, Mawa Branch, Md. Hasan Ali, and Md. Nayeem, Peon, Agrabad Corporate Branch.



Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank handed over Certificates and Cheques to the awardees in recognition to their Integrity in the performance of duties and responsibilities in the field of their office work.

The Integrity Award was given according to the Bangladesh Bank's directive following the government's National Integrity Strategy.



