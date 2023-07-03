Video
Monday, 3 July, 2023
Home Business

Tecno launches 2 smatphones of its Camon 20 series

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Tecno, a leading smartphone manufacturer, recently launched its highly anticipated Camon 20 series in the Bangladeshi market.
The series includes two models: Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20. Both phones feature the industry-first Camon Puzzle deconstructionist design, catering to forward-looking users, says a press release.

The Camon 20 is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue (Magic Skin), and Glacier Glow color options, while the Camon 20 Pro comes in Serenity Blue (Magic Skin) and Predawn Black.
Priced competitively, the Camon 20 Pro is available at 24,990Tk + Vat, and the Camon 20 is priced at 19,990Tk. + Vat, making them ideal choices for Bangladeshi users who seek outstanding performance and exceptional photography capabilities.

Additionally, they offer a visually captivating and secure user experience with a 6.67-inch Amoled display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Camon 20 Pro, in particular, offers an impressive 120Hz refresh rate on its display, says a press release.

Both the Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 feature an impressive 64MP RGBW Night Portrait camera at the rear. This camera enables users to capture stunning images with remarkable clarity and vibrant colors, even in challenging low-light situations.

Moreover, all phones in the series are equipped with a 32MP selfie camera on the front, allowing users to capture stunning self-portraits with exceptional detail and a natural beauty effect.


