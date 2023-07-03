Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kenya hikes fuel prices despite court order

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

NAIROBI, July 2: Kenya announced Friday a hike in fuel prices in defiance of a court order blocking implementation of a raft of new taxes.

The cost of petrol, diesel and kerosene will go up from Saturday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said in a statement, a move that will have a ripple effect in a country hamstrung by a severe cost of living crisis.

EPRA said the price of petrol would jump to more than 195 shillings ($1.4) a litre to take into account the doubling of VAT on fuel products to 16 percent.

The announcement came despite the High Court of Kenya earlier suspending hotly contested new legislation that provides for new or increased taxes on certain salaries, a range of basic goods and services including fuel, food and mobile money transfers as well as a controversial housing levy.

President William Ruto had on Monday signed into law the finance bill which is expected to generate more than $2.1 billion and is aimed at shoring up the government's depleted coffers and repair the heavily-indebted economy.

But the high court in Nairobi on Friday suspended the implementation of the legislation pending a hearing next Wednesday on a case filed by a senator challenging its constitutional legality.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$2.2b June remittance single month highest in 3 years
Tanners collect over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide
Lending rate ceiling rises under new monetary policy stance
BD seeks India’s help to monitor elephants’ movement at 3 points
Govt plans to build 35 lakh tonnes capacity silo: Minister
First methanol shipment to BD flagged off from Assam
BD to get Tk 2,273cr JICA loan for boosting public financial mgmt
Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft