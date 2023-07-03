Video
BD’s digital bank initiative yet to find any entrepreneur

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The central bank took a significant step forward in its bid to propel Bangladesh towards a cashless society through digital banking by unveiling a web portal to facilitate applications to join the initiative.

Launched on Jun 21, the web portal was intended to streamline the application process for individuals and businesses interested in setting up the country's maiden digital bank.

Despite an initial burst of enthusiasm surrounding the initiative, the subsequent response to the web portal has been disappointingly tepid. It has yet to receive a single application.

As the web portal will only be available for 42 days, the central bank is hoping for a quick turnaround before the Aug 1 deadline.

Addressing the lack of engagement, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Bank, said, "The web portal is accessible round the clock for interested parties to submit applications online. Bangladesh Bank will evaluate each application diligently."

Mobile financial service giants bKash and Nagad have shown interest in participating in the digital banking revolution. However, the firms have been treading cautiously as they continue to analyse the policies and requirements set forth by the Bangladesh Bank before finalising their applications.

bKash said it will submit an application once it ensures compliance with all the necessary conditions for setting up a digital bank. To that end, the company has already acquired clearance from the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms.

"We haven't applied for it [digital banking licence] yet. But we will definitely do so. We are still reviewing the policies. We'll apply as soon as we're done making all preparations," said Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of bKash's corporate communications and PR department.

Nagad, too, has been circumspect in its approach to the venture. As digital banking is a novel initiative in the country, the firm will take its time to ensure alignment with the policy requirements before submitting its application, according to Zahidul Islam, Nagad's head of public relations.

The Bangladesh Bank has imposed a requirement of Tk 1.25 billion as paid-up capital to ensure that only financially stable companies can acquire a digital banking licence. Moreover, the central bank has made it clear that loan defaulters will be excluded from the pioneering initiative.

Despite the lukewarm response to the web portal so far, the groundwork for the digital banking initiative was laid in large part by the success of existing mobile financial services in Bangladesh.

bKash, Nagad, Rocket, mCash, and upay paved the way by facilitating seamless, low-value transactions.

These services, commonly referred to as mobile banking services, can be utilised through either an internet connection or a mobile network.

Bangladesh introduced mobile financial services (MFS) in 2010. Over the next few years, Dutch-Bangla Bank joined other institutions in providing these services.

The DBBL service, named Rocket, and BRAC Bank's offering, known as bKash, emerged as the dominant players in the country's MFS market. They have successfully captured a significant share of the industry.

Nagad entered the scene later and it is still awaiting a licence from the Bangladesh Bank to fully participate in the MFS landscape.

Currently, 13 companies are providing mobile financial services, collectively amassing over 200 million customer accounts.

In Bangladesh, the MFS network is operated by over 1.1 million agents and processes an average of more than 10 million transactions, totalling around Tk 22.95 billion, each day.

The digital banking initiative aims to further boost the volume and value of transactions conducted through these platforms.

With a range of services planned, including convenient bill payments for electricity, gas, water, student fees, service charges, and government fees, the digital banking initiative aims to provide faster and more affordable options for customers compared to traditional payment methods.


