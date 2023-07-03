Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Coca-Cola holds tree plantation in Mymensingh

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Business Desk

Coca-Cola holds tree plantation in Mymensingh

Coca-Cola holds tree plantation in Mymensingh

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Limited (CCBB) recently collaborated with Department of Environment, Mymensingh and Divisional Forest Office, Mymensingh to arrange a tree plantation and environmental awareness program in Mymensingh division.

Through this program more than 20,000 saplings were distributed among various institutions in the community. More than 40,000 community members are expected to benefit from this program.

Building the country's climate resilience is a major challenge and in line with this CCBB has taken multiple initiatives, including, transition to Net Zero, Water Stewardship and World Without Waste to support SDG attainment.

As part of this, the tree-plantation and environmental awareness program was arranged on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023.

The theme of this year's 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and the Tree Fair is 'Gach lagiye Jotno Kori, Sushtho Projonmoer Desh Gori.'

A N M Abdul Wadud, Divisional Forest Officer, Department of Forest, said, "The Mymensingh Department of Forest appreciates Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages' initiative to arrange such an impactful program on the occasion of World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 through a public-private partnership."

Applauding the endeavor, Dilruba Ahmed, Director, Department of Environment, Mymensingh, said, "It is our responsibility to shape a safer world for future generations.

Under the prudent and far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government has taken many substantial steps to conserve the environment and effectively deal with climate change, and is working earnestly to implement them.

The government has a grand vision to transform the nation from digital to Smart Bangladesh by 2041, where environmental protection has been given major importance".

 "It is our firm belief, that this type of initiatives can play a very effective role in ensuring a sustainable tomorrow by reducing carbon emissions and helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said Anowarul Amin, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, CCBB.

Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages has been working relentlessly to achieve Sustainable Development Goal through various short, mid and long-term programs, such as transition to Net Zero, Water Stewardship and World Without Waste.

In line with this, the tree plantation and environmental awareness program was arranged on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$2.2b June remittance single month highest in 3 years
Tanners collect over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide
Lending rate ceiling rises under new monetary policy stance
BD seeks India’s help to monitor elephants’ movement at 3 points
Govt plans to build 35 lakh tonnes capacity silo: Minister
First methanol shipment to BD flagged off from Assam
BD to get Tk 2,273cr JICA loan for boosting public financial mgmt
Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft