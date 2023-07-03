

Coca-Cola holds tree plantation in Mymensingh



Through this program more than 20,000 saplings were distributed among various institutions in the community. More than 40,000 community members are expected to benefit from this program.



Building the country's climate resilience is a major challenge and in line with this CCBB has taken multiple initiatives, including, transition to Net Zero, Water Stewardship and World Without Waste to support SDG attainment.

As part of this, the tree-plantation and environmental awareness program was arranged on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023.



The theme of this year's 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' and the Tree Fair is 'Gach lagiye Jotno Kori, Sushtho Projonmoer Desh Gori.'



A N M Abdul Wadud, Divisional Forest Officer, Department of Forest, said, "The Mymensingh Department of Forest appreciates Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages' initiative to arrange such an impactful program on the occasion of World Environment Day and National Tree Plantation Campaign 2023 through a public-private partnership."



Applauding the endeavor, Dilruba Ahmed, Director, Department of Environment, Mymensingh, said, "It is our responsibility to shape a safer world for future generations.



Under the prudent and far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government has taken many substantial steps to conserve the environment and effectively deal with climate change, and is working earnestly to implement them.



The government has a grand vision to transform the nation from digital to Smart Bangladesh by 2041, where environmental protection has been given major importance".



"It is our firm belief, that this type of initiatives can play a very effective role in ensuring a sustainable tomorrow by reducing carbon emissions and helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said Anowarul Amin, Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, CCBB.



Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages has been working relentlessly to achieve Sustainable Development Goal through various short, mid and long-term programs, such as transition to Net Zero, Water Stewardship and World Without Waste.



In line with this, the tree plantation and environmental awareness program was arranged on the occasion of World Environment Day 2023.



