

Banglalink to give digital services to Chemist Laboratories



Under this new partnership, Banglalink will be offering a range of advanced digital services to the employees of Chemist Laboratories Ltd., one of Bangladesh's fastest growing pharmaceutical companies.



The digital services include corporate connections, data connectivity, Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet, Mconnex, SMS Broadcast, Field Force Locator facility and various other high-quality digital solutions, says a press release.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Rakib Rahman, Director, Chemist Laboratories Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.



Also present at the ceremony were Saad Md Faizul Karim, Head of Key Segment, Banglalink, Mohammad Ahasun Habib, Head of Enterprise Operations, Banglalink, Md Arifur Rahman, Corporate Group Manager, Banglalink, Monami Sikder, Corporate Account Manager, Banglalink, Muhammad Abdullah Al Farabi, Chief Operating Officer, Chemist Laboratories Ltd., and Nasir Uddin Gazi, Deputy Manager, HR & Admin, Chemist Laboratories Ltd.



Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen said, "As a digital operator, we are thrilled to offer innovative digital services to the employees of Chemist Laboratories Ltd. through this partnership.



We look forward to them enjoying the benefits of Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G network, along with a wide array of cutting-edge digital services that aim to provide enhanced connectivity and elevate their digital experiences to new heights."



Rakib Rahman said, "It is our pleasure to partner with Banglalink through this agreement. With the fastest 4G network and a diverse digital service portfolio, Banglalink has emerged as a preferred telecom operator to millions of customers. This partnership will allow us to leverage their advanced facilities."



Banglalink remains committed to enhancing customer experiences by introducing new and improved facilities for its valued customers.



