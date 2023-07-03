Video
Infinix to launch new smartphone series in BD

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Infinix, a smartphone brand working to empower the youth of Bangladesh with smart devices, is going to introduce a new note series in the market.
 
The Note 30 series will include the Note 30 Pro, and Note 30 models. One of those models is equipped with wireless charging capacity, says a press release.

Infinix introduced All-Round fast charging technology last March. The brand committed to incorporating this feature in their next Note series.

In light of that, the all-new Note 30 series is buttressed with All-Round Fast Charge to charge the beloved phone safely in all weather conditions in different modes such as wired-wireless fast and reverse charging and multi-protocol charging as well.

The Note 30 Pro features a 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charge, a first in its price segment. The Note 30 supports a 45W fast charge, which rapidly powers up the devices on the go. All models are packed with unparalleled durability to cater to the diverse needs of youth.

Focusing on performance, in Note 30 series, powerful 6nm processors have been used. The Note 30 Pro and Note 30 uses powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processors, which will ensure energy efficiency and high performance.

All the models feature a 120Hz refresh rate display while Note 30 Pro boasts with an AMOLED one for being the perfect companion for mobile entertainment and providing excellent usability.

Users can expect a responsive and vibrant display in every situation. The note 30 series also incorporate ultra-thin bezels and stereo dual speakers, which are sound by JBL.
 
The NOTE 30 Series enhances its capacity with an impressive 8GB+256GB of memory and Extended RAM technology for superior multitasking performance and storage capabilities.

With all these features and cutting-edge technology, Infinix's Note 30 series is soon to hit the Bangladeshi market at a competitive price.


