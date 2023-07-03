Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners







The two tech giants have showcased their present and upcoming technology products to the business partners with various high-ups from government and private organizations attending the gala night.



Walton Hi-Tech Industries' Adviser Major General (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.'s Additional Managing Director (AMD) Liakat Ali, Senior Executive Director Mohammad Shahjada Salim, Executive Director Zeenat Hakim and Walton Digi-Tech's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Touhidur Rahman Rad were also present among others in the event.

Intel SEANZ's Field Application Engineer Boon Hau Poh and Intel's Country Business Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) Zia Manzur also joined the event through video conferencing while veteran actor and Walton's Executive Director Azizul Hakim moderated the program.



Delivering his welcome speech, Liakat Ali said: Bangladesh is moving ahead in the IT sector keeping pace with the world. The objective of independence was to make the country industrially developed and achieve self-reliance by exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' products. Walton has been working towards achieving this goal since its inception.



The country is now self-sufficient in the electronics and technology products manufacturing sector. In addition to electronics products, our activities and footprints are also increasing in the technology products export sector.



Zia Manzur said: Walton Digi-Tech has been Intel's co-partner since 2016. They are producing and selling different types of gaming and simulation laptops including student-friendly affordable laptops.



Walton is working extensively in Bangladesh's technology manufacturing sector bringing IT products within the reach of people.



Walton is having tremendous growth in the digital device sector. For this, Walton Digi-Tech has been conferred with Intel's Market Acceleration Award-2023 as the first Bangladeshi company.



Touhidur Rahman Rad has given a presentation on Walton Digi-Tech's overall activities in the technology sector. He said that Walton Digi-Tech is manufacturing a total of 37 types of products under 24 brand names. Walton has 636 retail shops across the country where IT products are available. Customers are getting fastest and best after sales service at more than 100 service centers.



He said that Walton manufactures technology products according to the requirement of time. Walton is going to bring ultra-core processor-enriched digital devices in the market by 2024. Walton will also launch the 13th and 14th generation devices soon the in the market alongside tech products featuring DDR5 RAM.



He also said that Walton has one of the largest PCB and PCBA production plants in South Asia along with automated or robotic motherboard manufacturing facilities.



Various hi-tech products such as RAM and SSD are also being produced in its own production plant. The tech giant is emphasizing on software development alongside hardware manufacturing maintaining an ecosystem in the digital device.



