Standard Bank holds 24th AGM

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

The 24thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of Standard Bank Ltd was held through video conference in digital platform recently, says a press release.

KaziAkram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank presided over the meeting.

All shareholders present in the AGM approved all the agendas including 2.5pc  stock and 2.5pc cash dividend for the year 2022and a special resolution regarding changing the name of Standard Bank Ltd. as Standard Bank PLC.

Vice Chairman Kazi Khurram Ahmed, Directors Messrs Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md. Manjur Alam, S.A.M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md. Zahedul Hoque, Ferdous Ali Khan, A K M Abdul Alim, Md. Abul Hossain and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Golam Hafiz Ahmed and A.K.M. Delwer Hussain FCMA;Managing Director and CEO Md. Habibur Rahman, among others joined the meeting. Acting Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA conducted the AGM as per the agenda.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed briefly presented the business indicators and the overall growth of the Bank for the year 2022 to the shareholders.

He thanked all participants including the esteemed shareholders for their active participation and sincere cooperation as well as towards the regulatory bodies.

He called on all to work towards increasing the profit of the bank and paying attractive dividends in the future. Managing Director and CEO Md. Habibur Rahman also thanked general shareholders.


« PreviousNext »

