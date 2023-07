Karmasangsthan Bank awarded 1st prize for implementing APA



Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the award to Shirin Akhter, Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank recently, says a press release.



Karmasangsthan Bank secured the first place among the state-owned specialized banks by getting 97.31 marks in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Karmasangsthan Bank received the first prize for implementation the Annual Performance Agreement (APA).Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the award to Shirin Akhter, Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank recently, says a press release.Karmasangsthan Bank secured the first place among the state-owned specialized banks by getting 97.31 marks in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.