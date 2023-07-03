

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Patgram



Chairman of Patgram Upazila Parishad Md. Ruhul Amin Babul attended the program as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director and Manager of Gulshan Branch Md. Zakir Anam attended the occasion as special guest. Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam presided over the ceremony, says a press release.



They distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among 300 marginal farmers of Patgram, Lalmonir Hat on this occasion. Besides, Mayor of Patgram Municipal Md. Mofazzal Hossain (Lipu), Patgram Upizala Agricultural Office Abdul Gaffar and Manager NCC Bank of Patgram Branch Md. Nazir Hossen along with local elite were also present on the occasion.

Chairman of Patgram Upazila Parishad Md. Ruhul Amin Babul said the distribution of agriculture materials and financial literacy activities are great initiatives of the Bank and thanked to the NCC Bank's to come forward at Prime Ministers call to cultivate every inch of land across the country and helping the farmers.



Deputy Managing Director and Manager of Gulshan Branch Md. Zakir Anam said NCC Bank has been distributing various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides at free of cost in different region of the country under special CSR programme to increase agricultural production of the country.



He hoped that, NCC Bank will provide agricultural machinery as well as advance technology to the farmers at free of cost to develop our total agricultural production in near future.



Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam said that NCC bank is working to promote food security of the country as announced by the Prime Minister.



He hoped NCC Bank will continue to supporting marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility as well as conducting financial literacy to people.



