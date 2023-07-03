Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Patgram

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Patgram

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Patgram

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost to the marginal farmers of Patgram, Lalmonir Hat as part of its corporate social responsibility to increase agricultural production and conducted Financial Literacy activities.

Chairman of Patgram Upazila Parishad Md. Ruhul Amin Babul attended the program as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director and Manager of Gulshan Branch Md. Zakir Anam attended the occasion as special guest. Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam presided over the ceremony, says a press release.

They distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among 300 marginal farmers of Patgram, Lalmonir Hat on this occasion. Besides, Mayor of Patgram Municipal Md. Mofazzal Hossain (Lipu), Patgram Upizala Agricultural Office Abdul Gaffar and Manager NCC Bank of Patgram Branch Md. Nazir Hossen along with local elite were also present on the occasion.

Chairman of Patgram Upazila Parishad Md. Ruhul Amin Babul said the distribution of agriculture materials and financial literacy activities are great initiatives of the Bank and thanked to the NCC Bank's to come forward at Prime Ministers call to cultivate every inch of land across the country and helping the farmers.

Deputy Managing Director and Manager of Gulshan Branch Md. Zakir Anam said  NCC Bank has been distributing various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides at free of cost in different region of the country under special CSR programme to increase agricultural production of the country.

He hoped that, NCC Bank will provide agricultural machinery as well as advance technology to the farmers at free of cost to develop our total agricultural production in near future.

Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam said that NCC bank is working to promote food security of the country as announced by the Prime Minister.

He hoped NCC Bank will continue to supporting marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility as well as conducting financial literacy to people.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$2.2b June remittance single month highest in 3 years
Tanners collect over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide
Lending rate ceiling rises under new monetary policy stance
BD seeks India’s help to monitor elephants’ movement at 3 points
Govt plans to build 35 lakh tonnes capacity silo: Minister
First methanol shipment to BD flagged off from Assam
BD to get Tk 2,273cr JICA loan for boosting public financial mgmt
Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft