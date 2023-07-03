Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 2:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Merchants see business revival as huge rawhide traded on Eid

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

With a boom in supply, the rawhide merchants of Posta in Old Dhaka appear happy about business during Eid-ul-Azha this year.
 
As many merchants ran out of workers, salt and space to preserve hides of cattle slaughtered on Eid, some of them even hope to reclaim the lost glory of their business after a relative lull in the past few years.

Seasonal traders had always accused merchants of manipulating the market, but this time was different. The traders said they got satisfactory prices from the merchants, whose agents also collected hides from key points.

Ujjol Hossain, who worked for a merchant he knows, said he collected 150 hides this year from Mirpur. "I was able to make a little profit this time," he said.

Up to 90 percent of Bangladesh's rawhide demand is met during Eid-ul-Azha, when Muslims sacrifice millions of cattle heads. The government estimates 10 million animals were slaughtered on Eid this year.
 
On Eid-ul-Azha before 2016, lines of pickups carrying rawhides stretched to Palashi from Posta. Residents try to stay home without an emergency in order to avoid hassles among so many vehicles.

But the warehouses of Posta lost their business after the tanneries were shifted to Savar from Hazaribagh. Seasonal traders also shunned the trade due to low prices.

This time, merchant Sarwardy and Brothers at Posta preserved more than 4,000 hides in each of its four warehouses, said Managing Director Mohammad Shahabuddin. "We couldn't collect more after running out of salt."

Aftab Khan, president of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association, said many merchants used warehouses in Keraniganj, Zazira and Narayanganj on the other side of the Buriganga river after their places at Posta were full to the brim.

Tariq Ibn Anwar, a director of Anwarul Wahab and Brothers, said they offered Tk 100 per piece to salt the hides, but did not get enough workers. Usually, the workers get Tk 50 per hide.

"We've received so many hides that it reminded me of the good old days. It seems Posta will get back its glamour."

According to Tipu Sultan, general secretary of the merchants' association, it took nearly Tk 300 to preserve a hide, including the cost of salt, rent, transportation and workers' wage.

They bought hides at Tk 700-1,050. For tanners, who will buy the hides from the merchants, the government has increased the prices of rawhide by 6 percent for procurement during the Eid this year.
 
The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka, compared to Tk 47-52 last year. It will cost Tk 45-48 to procure a sq foot of rawhide outside Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the price of goat leather has been fixed at a maximum of Tk 20 per square foot.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$2.2b June remittance single month highest in 3 years
Tanners collect over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide
Lending rate ceiling rises under new monetary policy stance
BD seeks India’s help to monitor elephants’ movement at 3 points
Govt plans to build 35 lakh tonnes capacity silo: Minister
First methanol shipment to BD flagged off from Assam
BD to get Tk 2,273cr JICA loan for boosting public financial mgmt
Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president


Latest News
Rampal power plant shut for 3 days
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft