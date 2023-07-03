Merchants see business revival as huge rawhide traded on Eid







As many merchants ran out of workers, salt and space to preserve hides of cattle slaughtered on Eid, some of them even hope to reclaim the lost glory of their business after a relative lull in the past few years.



Seasonal traders had always accused merchants of manipulating the market, but this time was different. The traders said they got satisfactory prices from the merchants, whose agents also collected hides from key points.

Ujjol Hossain, who worked for a merchant he knows, said he collected 150 hides this year from Mirpur. "I was able to make a little profit this time," he said.



Up to 90 percent of Bangladesh's rawhide demand is met during Eid-ul-Azha, when Muslims sacrifice millions of cattle heads. The government estimates 10 million animals were slaughtered on Eid this year.



On Eid-ul-Azha before 2016, lines of pickups carrying rawhides stretched to Palashi from Posta. Residents try to stay home without an emergency in order to avoid hassles among so many vehicles.



But the warehouses of Posta lost their business after the tanneries were shifted to Savar from Hazaribagh. Seasonal traders also shunned the trade due to low prices.



This time, merchant Sarwardy and Brothers at Posta preserved more than 4,000 hides in each of its four warehouses, said Managing Director Mohammad Shahabuddin. "We couldn't collect more after running out of salt."



Aftab Khan, president of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association, said many merchants used warehouses in Keraniganj, Zazira and Narayanganj on the other side of the Buriganga river after their places at Posta were full to the brim.



Tariq Ibn Anwar, a director of Anwarul Wahab and Brothers, said they offered Tk 100 per piece to salt the hides, but did not get enough workers. Usually, the workers get Tk 50 per hide.



"We've received so many hides that it reminded me of the good old days. It seems Posta will get back its glamour."



According to Tipu Sultan, general secretary of the merchants' association, it took nearly Tk 300 to preserve a hide, including the cost of salt, rent, transportation and workers' wage.



They bought hides at Tk 700-1,050. For tanners, who will buy the hides from the merchants, the government has increased the prices of rawhide by 6 percent for procurement during the Eid this year.



The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka, compared to Tk 47-52 last year. It will cost Tk 45-48 to procure a sq foot of rawhide outside Dhaka.



Meanwhile, the price of goat leather has been fixed at a maximum of Tk 20 per square foot. �bdnews24.com



