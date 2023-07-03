Prime Bank gets permission to raise Tk 300 crore







The non-convertible, unsecured, fully redeemable, floating rate Prime Bank subordinated bond to be issued through private placement is aimed at enhancing the Tier II capital base, said the private commercial lender in a post on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.



Tier 2 is designated as the second or supplementary layer of a bank's capital and is composed of items such as revaluation reserves, hybrid instruments, and subordinated term debt.

