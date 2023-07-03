Dhaka Bank to raise Tk 600 crore thru bonds







The decision was taken by the board of directors to raise the fund only through the floatation of Dhaka Bank 4th subordinated bond as part of tier-II capital of the company, according to a filing of the bank on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.



"The initiative has been taken in line with Bangladesh Bank guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy subject to the approval of regulatory authorities."

