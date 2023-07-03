|
US-Bangla to start Dhaka-Delhi direct flights late this month
US-Bangla Airlines is going to start direct flights to its 12th international destination, India's capital Delhi, from the last week of July.
Flights will run on the Dhaka-Delhi route four days a week -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday -- to Delhi, one of the lucrative destinations in South Asia, said a press release.
US-Bangla is about to fulfill the long-awaited expectations of Bangladeshi tourists and travellers who are interested in getting advanced medical care, and education in various universities in Delhi.
The decision to operate US-Bangla flights to Delhi, the capital of India, is set to further strengthen the ties between the two friendly countries, added the release.
Delhi will be US-Bangla's third direct route to India. Currently, it is operating flights on Kolkata and Chennai routes in India.
As part of future plans, US-Bangla Airlines is going to start operating flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Delhi.
Currently, the US-Bangla fleet has a total of 19 aircraft, including 8 Boeing 737-800.
For the first time, two Airbus 330s are going to be added to the US-Bangla fleet by next August. With this, there is a plan to operate flights from Dhaka to Jeddah route this year.
Apart from Chennai, Kolkata, US-Bangla Airlines is currently operating flights to Dubai, one of the Middle East destinations, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur inhabited by expatriate Bangladeshis, Singapore, Male, one of the tourist-friendly destinations Bangkok and Guangzhou one of the commercial cities of China.