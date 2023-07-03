

Nurul Qayyum Khan elected as BMFA Prez for 3rd running term



He was elected president in the election held on Sunday (June 25) for the 2023-25 term. Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury has been re-elected as Secretary General.



Besides, Vice Admiral (Retd) Zahir Uddin Ahmed has been elected as the first Vice-President, Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury elected as the second Vice-President and Md. Nazrul Islam elected as the Treasurer of the



Nurul Qayyum Khan is also the founder and current president of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA).



He is former vice president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former Director of Chittagong Stock Exchange and director of Sonali Bank Limited.



