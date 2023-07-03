Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 July, 2023, 2:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL adjudged best domestic bank 2023 by Asiamoney

Published : Monday, 3 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) wins the coveted 'Bangladesh's Best Domestic Bank 2023' award accorded by The Asiamoney. EBL secures the honor for the third consecutive year.

"It's a great honour for Team EBL and a testament of our strength and resilience.  I take the opportunity to share this award with all our valued clients, stakeholders, patrons," said  Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, Eastern Bank Ltd.

According to The Asiamoney amid surging global interest rates, runaway inflation and geopolitical upheaval, 2022 was challenging for Bangladesh's financial system.  

However, EBL management kept a clear eye on future growth and competitiveness.The bank weathered the global chaos by prioritizing compliance, controlling costs, product innovation, increasing internal productivity and strengthening customer service.

By virtually any metric, EBL was the industry standout. Net profits rose 9.73%, year on year, in 2022 as assets jumped 17.3% and Tier 1 capital increased to 14.56%.Return on equity rose to 15.46% last year, while the non-performing loan ratio dropped to 2.78%, from 3.70% in 2021.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$2.2b June remittance single month highest in 3 years
Tanners collect over 4.5 lakh pieces of rawhide
Lending rate ceiling rises under new monetary policy stance
BD seeks India’s help to monitor elephants’ movement at 3 points
Govt plans to build 35 lakh tonnes capacity silo: Minister
First methanol shipment to BD flagged off from Assam
BD to get Tk 2,273cr JICA loan for boosting public financial mgmt
Fatima Yasmin takes up ADB job as vice-president


Latest News
Man's throat-slit body recovered from jute field in Jhenidah
Trade through Sonamasjid land port resumes
36 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BSMMU doctors to abstain from work indifinitely for wage hike
3 people killed in C'nawabganj lightnings
Fulfil needs of people who elected you: PM
Minor girl raped, killed in Rajshahi; suspect held
Import-export through Hili land port resumes
Rajshahi, Sylhet city mayors sworn in
Two missing boys found dead in Ctg
Most Read News
Walton-Intel holds tech gala night with business partners
Four held over police constable murder in city
Offices, banks reopen after Eid holidays
Remittance inflow hits record high in June
First return hajj flight to arrive Dhaka on Monday
My target is to change countrymen's fate: PM
Sylhet low-lying areas inundated, heavy rains may cause flood
Govt orders to stop buying cars, aircraft, ships, acquiring land
DU celebrates 103rd founding anniversary
Flood water deluges low-lying areas in Sunamganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft