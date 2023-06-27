Video
Cheque Dishonour Cases

Dishonest litigant must get exemplary punishment: HC

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Muhammad Yeasin

Though it was not new that cases of forgery in the High Court by accused parties, but this time a terrible fraud has been revealed.

The High Court used to take stern action against the forgery incident regularly one after another.

 Sometimes the accused changes the statement of case, investigation report or seizure list.

Moreover, without getting bail, the accused parties are preparing fake orders of bail. Even after the High Court took stern action against the forgery incidents, but the cases of forgery did not stop due to lack of sincerity of the officials and staffs.

In a full text of a verdict that released recently, the single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Ashraful Kamal has revealed a terrible forgery incident, where the accused created copies of fake bank challans worth about Tk 1.50 crore without depositing the money in the government treasury.

However, the HC bench formed one member probe committee comprised of Registrar of the High Court Division and asked the authorities concerned to file criminal cases against those, who were involved in the incident.

 In its verdict, the HC bench said that the audacity shown by the appellant by submitting fake invoices to the highest court of the country must get an exemplary punishment. The appellant did not make this terrible forgery alone. A vicious circle assisted him. It is important to unmask the entire group.  

"We feel that the image and dignity of this Supreme Court, the last hope of the people, must be preserved at any cost," the HC bench said.

According to the case statement, in 2017, United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) authority filed a cheque dishonour case against Fazlur Rahman Soaib on charge of Tk 2.81 crore.

After completing trial proceedings, the Moulvibazar District and Sessions Judge Court sentenced the accused to six months of simple imprisonment and fined him Tk 2.81 crore in connection with the case.

Subsequently, the accused was granted bail on February 23 in 2021 on condition of fling appeal with the High Court against the lower court order.  Later, the accused appealed to the High Court against the sentence and fine in 2022.

According to the law, if any convict wish to file appeal in the case of rejection of the cheque, the convicted accused has to deposit half of the amount mentioned in the cheque in the government treasury. But the convicted accused created fake challans of Sonali Bank without depositing Tk 1.40 crore in the government treasury. The convict filed appeal with the High Court with that challan without depositing money in the government treasury.

 According to the case details, the convicted accused party informed the court that on November 8 in 2021, about Tk 1.40 crore was deposited in Moulvibazar Sonali Bank branch. UCBL authorities wrote to Sonali Bank to bring the deposited money in favour of the bank. Then, the Sonali Bank authorities informed the UCBL Bank authorities that this amount was not deposited in the bank.



