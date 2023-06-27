CEC apologises over remarks on IAB leader







The Election Commission Secretariat in a statement on Monday said Awal's words were 'distorted and misinterpreted'.



On Jun 12, Islami Andolan candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Fayjul Karim, a member of the Charmonai Peer's family, was attacked in a voting centre in Barishal.

In a reaction later in Dhaka, Awal said: "It's a relative matter that a candidate was left in a bloodied state. Has he died? We haven't seen blood. What we've heard is that someone punched him from behind."



"He also said voting was not hampered, but he was attacked. We also got news that voting was not disrupted," he added, backing up what he had said about the polls being held 'peacefully'.



Islami Andolan then pulled out of both Barishal and Khulna city polls before withdrawing from Sylhet and Rajshahi city polls as well.



The party announced that it would no longer take part in elections held under the current government and has held protest programmes since then.



Fayjul sent a legal notice to the Election Commission seeking Tk 5 billion in compensation over 'defamation' due to Awal's 'irresponsible' remark.



The Election Commission's statement on Monday read the chief election commissioner was 'sincerely sorry' if his words hurt anyone. �bdnews24.com



