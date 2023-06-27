Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Under Secy likely to visit BD next month

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Under Secy likely to visit BD next month

US Under Secy likely to visit BD next month

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, is likely to visit Bangladesh next month to discuss issues related with the human rights, human trafficking, intolerance and promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation.

Although the schedule of her visit is yet to be finalised but diplomatic sources confirmed that the US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya's Dhaka visit next month. However, the formal announcement of her visit will come from the US State Department, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

She leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

 In recent times, Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dishonest litigant must get exemplary punishment: HC
CEC apologises over remarks on IAB leader
Commerce Minister under fire for runaway prices of essentials
US Under Secy likely to visit BD next month
Demand for transport fare raise at quality increase hearing
23 days' remittance hits 3-month high
Academic complexities grip seven DU affiliated colleges
Green chilli import begins


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft