

US Under Secy likely to visit BD next month



Although the schedule of her visit is yet to be finalised but diplomatic sources confirmed that the US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya's Dhaka visit next month. However, the formal announcement of her visit will come from the US State Department, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.



She leads global diplomatic efforts to strengthen democracy, advance universal human rights, support refugees and humanitarian relief, promote rule of law and counternarcotics cooperation, fight corruption and intolerance, prevent armed conflict, and eliminate human trafficking.

In recent times, Dhaka witnessed a series of visits from Washington, including a visit by Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu also visited Bangladesh earlier this year. Lu has been heavily involved in setting Washington's Bangladesh policy in the recent past.



