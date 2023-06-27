Demand for transport fare raise at quality increase hearing







The leader of the owner association demanded to increase the bus fare without talking about the increase in the quality of passenger service. No representative of labour organization or passenger welfare association was present in the meeting.



The public hearing was held under the chairmanship of Sabiha Alam, Executive Director of DTCA. At the beginning of the meeting, discussions were held to increase new routes and buses. However, Mahabubur Rahman, the Organizing Secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association, first opposed it.

Although he was a representative of the owner association, he expressed his personal opinion in the public hearing. He said, "If the fare is not increased, the service cannot be increased.



The owners of this sector will benefit if the government gives incentives."



At that time, he criticized the Nagar Paribahan bus service introduced by Bus Route Rationalization committee. He said, "Small bus owners here are suffering. There is no major advantage in this service."



After his speech, Journalists asked him about the plight of public transport, non-operation of e-tickets. Mahabubur Rahman did not say anything in reply, but remained silent.



DTCA said that the organization sent a letter to 38 officials of various service organizations on the occasion of the public hearing. But many of them did not attend the hearing. Not even a representative of the passengers was present. So the hearing was held only with those who had participated.



At that time, Dhruvo Alam, Assistant Planner of DTCA, spoke about the demand of the owner association leader to increase the bus fare. He said, "The fare will be increased if the price of fuel increases in the world market. Bus fare always increases in coordination with it. Negotiating fares without increasing the quality of service is not logical."



Initially nine clusters (9 different colours), 22 companies and 42 routes have been proposed to implement bus route rationalisation. Among them, six urban clusters (Nagar Paribahan) in 34 routes and three suburb clusters (Shohortoli Paribahan) in 8 routes. A total of 54 routes currently running in the green cluster have been consolidated into eight routes, whose route numbers are 21 to 28.



On December 26, 2021, route number 21 and on October 13, 2022, route number 22 and 26 were launched under the banner of 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan'.



