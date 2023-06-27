Video
23 days' remittance hits 3-month high

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Correspondent

Remittance flows to the country rose to a three-month high in June as expatriates sent home $1.79 billion in the first 23 days of the month to help their families celebrate Eid-ul-Azha festival.

Remitters transferred $1.69 billion in May and $1.68 billion in April, according to data from Bangladesh Bank (BB).

From June 1 to June 23, the highest $291 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.

State-owned Agrani Bank came second as it channeled $115 million while private commercial lender Premier Bank brought home the third-highest amount of $114 million.


