Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Green chilli import begins

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

DINAJPUR, June 26: Indian trucks loaded with green chilli entered Bangladesh through Hili land port in Dinajpur on Monday as the government has allowed its import in the wake of surging prices in the local market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

M/s Satata Banijyalay, BK Trade, Promi Enterprise and Royal Trade International-- have received import permits (IP). These organizations will import around 1,900 metric tonnes of green chilli.

Shakil, a retail trader of Hili market, said that the price of green chilli increased to Tk 160-200 per kg on Monday morning after 10 months. "Now it's being imported. The price of chilli may come down in 2-1 day."

Centre for Plant Disease Control assistant officer Yusuf Ali said that import of green chilli from India through Hili land port was suspended on August 24 last year.

Green chilli import has started through Hili land as the government again allowed it, the officer added.

The Ministry of Agriculture permitted 30 importing firms to import a total of 11,600 metric tonnes of green chillies, said an official release on Sunday.

Besides, 68 companies have been granted permission to import 55,600 MT of tomatoes, it added.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dishonest litigant must get exemplary punishment: HC
CEC apologises over remarks on IAB leader
Commerce Minister under fire for runaway prices of essentials
US Under Secy likely to visit BD next month
Demand for transport fare raise at quality increase hearing
23 days' remittance hits 3-month high
Academic complexities grip seven DU affiliated colleges
Green chilli import begins


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft