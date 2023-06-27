Volatile spice market, price increased third time in a row







Meanwhile, an unstable spice market centering Eid al-Azha. Cumin and ginger are suffering the most. At present, cumin is being sold in the retail market for Tk 950 to Tk 1000 per kg. But last Eid, the price of this cumin was Tk 450.



On Monday, various markets of the capital were visited, and this correspondent found, traders were selling 250 grams of green chilies for Tk 100. And if you buy one kg, the price is kept at Tk 360 to Tk 400.

The government allowed the importation of green chilies on Sunday due to the sudden increase in the price of green chilies. However, green chili is coming from India through the chili border in Dinajpur.



According to the Agriculture Ministry, the import of 11,600 tonnes of green Chilli has been allowed in 30 IPs throughout the day on Sunday.



Most of the retail traders are unable to explain the sudden price hike of green chili. Some are complaining that prices are being inflated by creating an artificial crisis.



They say that even if the government allows the import of green chilies, there is no possibility of the price coming down before Eid. Because, imported green chili will take time to come to the country.



Md Milon, a trader at Rampura kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "On Sunday I sold 250 grams of green chilies for Tk 80. The price has increased further. There is no way to sell 250 grams for less than Tk 100 at the price that has to be bought.



It was seen that green chilies are being sold at Tk 400 per kg. Aminul, the businessman there, said that one pod of green chili is Tk 100. Tk 400 for one kg. It is not possible to sell a kg of green chili below Tk 400.



The businessman of Malibag complained that the price of green chili is being increased through manipulation. Jewel Islam said, "The retail traders have no hand behind the increase in the price of green chilies. In our opinion, the price is being increased by creating an artificial crisis in the market. Good market monitoring can bring down the price."



Sadrul Hossain, a private service holder who works at Kawran Bazar kicthen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "He was surprised to see the price when he came to buy green chilies in the market. 250 grams of green chili is not available for less than Tk 100. I saw the news on Sunday that the price of green chili is Tk 300 per kg. Within a day, the price increased by Tk 100 to Tk 400 per kg."



Meanwhile, retail traders say that since Eid-ul-Fitr, there is an upward trend in the spice market. At present, cumin is being sold in the wholesale market for Tk 1,000, which was Tk 450 at that time. And the price of ginger increased from Tk 120 to Tk 360 during this period.



Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government organization, provides the same information as the market.



According to the agency, in June 2022, cumin was sold at a minimum price of Tk 380 and a maximum of Tk 450 per kg. And at that time imported ginger was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 100 per kg depending on the quality and local ginger at Tk 120 to Tk 140. That is, the price of ginger has increased three to five times over the year.



On the other hand, the price of garlic, one of the accessories of the meat, is also increased.



Imported garlic is being sold at Tk 140 per kg in the wholesale market, while the price in the retail market is Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg. The wholesale price of local garlic is Tk 120 per kg and it is being sold at Tk 160 in the retail market. Some garlic is being asked for Tk 180 per kg.



Enamul Haque, a spice trader in Karwan Bazar in the capital, said that there is no supply of the required quantity of spices. Due to this, the price is increasing in the market. Being dependent on imports has an impact on the appreciation of the dollar.



According to a source in the spice shop of Karwan Bazar, each kg of cloves is sold at Tk 1,600. Last month, the price of cloves was Tk 1,500 per kg. Again, the price of cardamom increased by about Tk 100 per kg and is being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000. Apart from this, dry chilli was sold at Tk 700 to Tk 750, cinnamon at Tk 450 and coriander at Tk 280.



Bijay kumer, owner of Messrs Comilla store, a spice trader in Begum Bazar in the capital said that the price of a 30 kg sack of cumin has increased by Tk 16,500 in a year. Cumin is not coming from India. In case of another dollar crisis, banks don't want to give LC (Import Letter of Credit). This is why the price is high.



Meanwhile, in the retail market, local onions are sold at Tk 80 per kg. On March 3, the price of local onion per kg was Tk 30. Onions imported from India are being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50. After being closed for the last 81 days, the government approved the import of onions from June 5. Soon after this announcement by the government, the price of onion fell by Tk 10 to Tk 15 to Tk 80 per kg.



The price of green chilli is increasing in the markets of the capital. Even by allowing import, the price is not being reined in. On the other hand, the price of the green chili increased by Tk 100 per kg within a day after the import permission. A kg of green chili is now touching Tk 400 in the markets.Meanwhile, an unstable spice market centering Eid al-Azha. Cumin and ginger are suffering the most. At present, cumin is being sold in the retail market for Tk 950 to Tk 1000 per kg. But last Eid, the price of this cumin was Tk 450.On Monday, various markets of the capital were visited, and this correspondent found, traders were selling 250 grams of green chilies for Tk 100. And if you buy one kg, the price is kept at Tk 360 to Tk 400.The government allowed the importation of green chilies on Sunday due to the sudden increase in the price of green chilies. However, green chili is coming from India through the chili border in Dinajpur.According to the Agriculture Ministry, the import of 11,600 tonnes of green Chilli has been allowed in 30 IPs throughout the day on Sunday.Most of the retail traders are unable to explain the sudden price hike of green chili. Some are complaining that prices are being inflated by creating an artificial crisis.They say that even if the government allows the import of green chilies, there is no possibility of the price coming down before Eid. Because, imported green chili will take time to come to the country.Md Milon, a trader at Rampura kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "On Sunday I sold 250 grams of green chilies for Tk 80. The price has increased further. There is no way to sell 250 grams for less than Tk 100 at the price that has to be bought.It was seen that green chilies are being sold at Tk 400 per kg. Aminul, the businessman there, said that one pod of green chili is Tk 100. Tk 400 for one kg. It is not possible to sell a kg of green chili below Tk 400.The businessman of Malibag complained that the price of green chili is being increased through manipulation. Jewel Islam said, "The retail traders have no hand behind the increase in the price of green chilies. In our opinion, the price is being increased by creating an artificial crisis in the market. Good market monitoring can bring down the price."Sadrul Hossain, a private service holder who works at Kawran Bazar kicthen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer, "He was surprised to see the price when he came to buy green chilies in the market. 250 grams of green chili is not available for less than Tk 100. I saw the news on Sunday that the price of green chili is Tk 300 per kg. Within a day, the price increased by Tk 100 to Tk 400 per kg."Meanwhile, retail traders say that since Eid-ul-Fitr, there is an upward trend in the spice market. At present, cumin is being sold in the wholesale market for Tk 1,000, which was Tk 450 at that time. And the price of ginger increased from Tk 120 to Tk 360 during this period.Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government organization, provides the same information as the market.According to the agency, in June 2022, cumin was sold at a minimum price of Tk 380 and a maximum of Tk 450 per kg. And at that time imported ginger was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 100 per kg depending on the quality and local ginger at Tk 120 to Tk 140. That is, the price of ginger has increased three to five times over the year.On the other hand, the price of garlic, one of the accessories of the meat, is also increased.Imported garlic is being sold at Tk 140 per kg in the wholesale market, while the price in the retail market is Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg. The wholesale price of local garlic is Tk 120 per kg and it is being sold at Tk 160 in the retail market. Some garlic is being asked for Tk 180 per kg.Enamul Haque, a spice trader in Karwan Bazar in the capital, said that there is no supply of the required quantity of spices. Due to this, the price is increasing in the market. Being dependent on imports has an impact on the appreciation of the dollar.According to a source in the spice shop of Karwan Bazar, each kg of cloves is sold at Tk 1,600. Last month, the price of cloves was Tk 1,500 per kg. Again, the price of cardamom increased by about Tk 100 per kg and is being sold at Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000. Apart from this, dry chilli was sold at Tk 700 to Tk 750, cinnamon at Tk 450 and coriander at Tk 280.Bijay kumer, owner of Messrs Comilla store, a spice trader in Begum Bazar in the capital said that the price of a 30 kg sack of cumin has increased by Tk 16,500 in a year. Cumin is not coming from India. In case of another dollar crisis, banks don't want to give LC (Import Letter of Credit). This is why the price is high.Meanwhile, in the retail market, local onions are sold at Tk 80 per kg. On March 3, the price of local onion per kg was Tk 30. Onions imported from India are being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50. After being closed for the last 81 days, the government approved the import of onions from June 5. Soon after this announcement by the government, the price of onion fell by Tk 10 to Tk 15 to Tk 80 per kg.