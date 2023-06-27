Video
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023
Home Front Page

Govt employees get 10pc increment of basic from July

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Country's government employees are likely to get a 10 per cent increase of basic in their salaries - five per cent regular increment and five per cent special increment in accordance with the recommendation of the Prime Minister - from July this year.

The Finance Ministry has already started working on the matter. Once the Eid-ul-Azha holidays ends and the offices are opened, the ministry will forward a proposal to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's approval. If the PM clears it, the government employees will get the benefit from August this year with their July salaries, according to the Finance Ministry officials.

Ministry sources said usually government employees receive a five per cent increment of their basic salary annually, and a five more per cent will be added to it, totalling 10 per cent.

Due to the increment, the government will need around Tk 4,000 crore additional to meet up the increased salaries of around 12.5 lakh regular government officials and staffers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her address on the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal on Sunday informed the parliament that government employees would receive additional five per cent on top of their annual increment of five per cent.

Besides, Bangladesh Retired Government Employees Welfare Association, an association of the retired government employees, also demanded similar facilities for around 7 lakh retired government officials and employees considering the financial conditions due to the inflation and price hike of all.

A statement, signed by the association's Secretary General Abu Alam Md. Shahid Khan, said that the government should not ignore the demand of the retired employees to increase their benefits keeping similarity with the regular employees.


