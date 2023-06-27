Tk 761,785cr budget passed







Earlier on June 1, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the 15th consecutive budget of the ruling party and the 52nd budget of the country.



He announced a budget of Tk 761,785 crore. This time the title of his budget speech was 'Towards a Smart Bangladesh after a decade and a half of development progress'.

The size of the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is 12.34 per cent larger than the previous fiscal year. The budget is 15.21 per cent of the projected GDP of Tk 50,6672 crore.



The deficit in this year's budget has been estimated at Tk 261,785 crore, which is 5.2 per cent of the total GDP. It has been proposed to collect Tk 102,490 crore from foreign sources and Tk 155, 395 crore from domestic sources to meet the shortfall.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the Appropriations Bill 2023, seeking a budgetary allocation of Tk 11,10,840 crore which was passed by voice votes.



Earlier on Monday, the parliament passed the Finance Bill 2023 with some changes.



Following the proposal mooted in the House by the Finance Ministry for the parliamentary approval of the appropriation of funds for meeting necessary development and non-development expenditures of the government, the ministers concerned placed justifications for the expenditure by their respective ministries through 59 demands for grants.



Earlier, the parliament rejected, by voice votes, a total of only 503 cut-motions that stood in the name of opposition members on 59 demands for grants for different ministries.



A total of 10 MPs, including from Jatiya Party and Gono Forum, submitted their cut-motions on the budget. They are: Kazi Firoze Rashid, Rustam Ali Farazi, Mujibul Huq, Fakhrul Imam, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Shamim Haider Patwari, Begum Rawshan Ara Mannan, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Mokabbir Khan, and Rezaul Karim Bablu.



They were, however, allowed to participate in the discussion of the Commerce Ministry and Health Services Division.



Later, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury quickened the process of passing the demands for grants for different ministries without giving a lunch break.



Opposition and independent MPs were present in the House when the Appropriation Bill was passed, and they did not raise objections to passing the bill.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 1 placed a Tk 7,61,785 crore budget for Bangladesh for FY 2023-24, which is 15.2 percent of the GDP, with a philosophy of ensuring a hunger- and poverty-free, knowledge-based, and 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.



A 7.5 per cent GDP growth rate with an expectation of keeping annual inflation at around 6 per cent

The allocation for operating and other sectors is Tk 4,36,247 crore, while Tk 2,63,000 crore will go to the Annual Development Programme.



The total revenue is estimated at Tk 500,000 crore. Out of this, Tk 4,30,000 crore will be collected by the National Board of Revenue and Tk 70,000 crore from other sources.



