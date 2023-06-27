VPH-Microbiological Testing Lab to start operation by this year







Once the modernised laboratory starts operation, it would help the government to ensure supply of safe animal protein along with prevention of various diseases including the Zoonotic diseases that spread among the people from the animals. The laboratory is one of the other components under the project. The 'Volatile Petroleum Hydrocarbons (VPH) and Microbiological Testing Laboratory' under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MoFL) is likely to start operation by this year in Dhaka's Savar as around 80 per cent of the construction and physical work of the lab is already completed.Along with the physical work, the authority has already procured the machineries and equipments to run the most important testing lab for the country's livestock sector. The project authority hoped that the lab can started operation within three to four months, if funds available for completion of the works.Under a project of the ministry - Strengthening the Veterinary Health Services to Protect Public Health Project - the laboratory is being established at Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) ground in Dhaka's Savar near Savar Dairy Farm.Once the modernised laboratory starts operation, it would help the government to ensure supply of safe animal protein along with prevention of various diseases including the Zoonotic diseases that spread among the people from the animals. The laboratory is one of the other components under the project.