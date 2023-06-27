Video
BNP to outline non-partisan govt movement after Eid : Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "BNP will outline about the non-partisan government after Eid-ul-Azha."

Speaking with the journalist at a view exchange meeting at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office he said, "BNP will not go to any election under Sheikh Hasina. Fair elections are not possible under this government. The Prime Minister and this election commission should resign before election."

"Awami League will be bound to hold elections under a non-partisan government," he added.

Fakhrul said, "The Awami League has systematically amended the constitution to establish a one-party rule by cheating with the High Court's verdict about caretaker government."

Criticizing various policies of the government, BNP Secretary General said that the international sanctions came because of the government's failure. Despite this they are still carrying on money laundering by looting money from various financial organizations.

Claiming that there is no freedom of the media, BNP Secretary General said that the media has fallen into a trap, they cannot write or say anything they want.

He alleged that, "The constitution of Bangladesh is now become an individual and party centric constitution. It is said that the three articles of this constitution cannot be changed in any way."
 
Fakhrul said, "But the main word of our constitution is Republic. The people of Bangladesh can change the constitution if they want. It is clarified in our constitution."

Regarding the movement after Eid, BNP Secretary General said, "We will accelerate our movement with other likely minded political parties. I will announce the outline of the movement after Eid."

Regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's physical condition, Mirza Fakhrul said that Khaleda Zia is fine after returning from the hospital. However, Khaleda Zia's health remains at risk as she cannot get treatment at a specialized hospital. "She is fine after returning home from the hospital," he added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft