The budget of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for the fiscal 2023-2024 of Tk 767.21 crore has been approved on Monday.Last year the budget was Tk 572.05crore. This year the size of the budget has increased by 34 per cent. The deficit in the budget is Tk 142.47crore.The budget was approved at the 90th meeting of the university's syndicators at Milton Hall by Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed on Monday.The budget meeting was presided over by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.