Six Labaid doctors among 7 sued on charges of maltreatment





A murder case has been filed against seven people including six doctors of Labaid Specialised Hospital and Branch mamnager in the capital's Dhanmondi over alleged death of SSC examinee Tahsin Hossain due to wrong treatment.



Victim's father Monir Hossain filed the lawsuit with Dhaka's Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Farah Diba Sonda on Monday.





The accused were known as Dr Md Saifullah, assistant professor of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital and Labaid Specialised Hospital, assistant surgeon Dr Maksud, Dr Sabbir Ahmed, Dr Mosharaf, Dr Kanak, Managing Director Dr A M Shamim and Branch Manager (Dhanmondi Labaid) Md Shahjahan.

Plaintiff's lawyer Faisal Bin Asad confirmed about the lawsuit.



Earlier, Tahsin Hossain died last Friday while undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital. The family alleges that Tahsin died due to maltreatment.



The father of the deceased student Monir Hossain said, my son was suffering from stomach pain in March. Later, when I went to Dhaka Medical, the doctors suggested an operation. Later, he was admitted to the hospital on March 27.



On the 28th, Surgery Department Dr Saifullah performed the first operation. But even after the operation my son was bleeding. But even after saying that, they did not take any action. Later on the morning of April 6, the same doctor operated again. Still the bleeding did not stop. Even cut a part of the pulse from the stomach by surgery. This is how the treatment was on going for the last three months.



Complaining about the negligence of the hospital authorities, Monir Hossain also said that in the last three months, more than 144 bags of blood and more than 90 bags of plasma have been administered to my son. But there was no physical improvement. Rather, it has gradually worsened. However, the hospital authorities have taken more than Tk 30 lakh from us so far without any accountability.



Tazmin Bhuiyan, the mother of the deceased, said, "My son had a stomach ache. He did everything by walking. In this situation, we show him to Dr Saifullah at Labaid. He said he has an obstructive small bowel or pulse patch. Due to which he is having abdominal pain and bowel problems. We have to do the operation. But they killed my son. I want justice. My son was a brilliant student. His dream was to become an engineer. But today all dreams were extinguished."



