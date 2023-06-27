Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 June, 2023, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Six Labaid doctors among 7 sued on charges of maltreatment

Published : Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent


A murder case has been filed against seven people including six doctors of Labaid Specialised Hospital and Branch mamnager in the capital's Dhanmondi over alleged death of SSC examinee Tahsin Hossain due to wrong treatment.

Victim's father Monir Hossain filed the lawsuit with Dhaka's Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Farah Diba Sonda on Monday.
The court issued order to Dhanmondi Police Station to accept the complaint as a case deposition after recording the plaintiff's statement.

The accused were known as Dr Md Saifullah, assistant professor of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital and Labaid Specialised Hospital, assistant surgeon Dr Maksud, Dr Sabbir Ahmed, Dr Mosharaf, Dr Kanak, Managing Director Dr A M Shamim and Branch Manager (Dhanmondi Labaid) Md Shahjahan.
Plaintiff's lawyer Faisal Bin Asad confirmed about the lawsuit.

Earlier, Tahsin Hossain died last Friday while undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital. The family alleges that Tahsin died due to maltreatment.

The father of the deceased student Monir Hossain said, my son was suffering from stomach pain in March. Later, when I went to Dhaka Medical, the doctors suggested an operation. Later, he was admitted to the hospital on March 27.  

On the 28th, Surgery Department Dr Saifullah performed the first operation. But even after the operation my son was bleeding. But even after saying that, they did not take any action. Later on the morning of April 6, the same doctor operated again. Still the bleeding did not stop. Even cut a part of the pulse from the stomach by surgery. This is how the treatment was on going for the last three months.

Complaining about the negligence of the hospital authorities, Monir Hossain also said that in the last three months, more than 144 bags of blood and more than 90 bags of plasma have been administered to my son. But there was no physical improvement. Rather, it has gradually worsened. However, the hospital authorities have taken more than Tk 30 lakh from us so far without any accountability.

Tazmin Bhuiyan, the mother of the deceased, said, "My son had a stomach ache. He did everything by walking. In this situation, we show him to Dr Saifullah at Labaid. He said he has an obstructive small bowel or pulse patch. Due to which he is having abdominal pain and bowel problems. We have to do the operation. But they killed my son. I want justice. My son was a brilliant student. His dream was to become an engineer. But today all dreams were extinguished."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
VPH-Microbiological Testing Lab to start operation by this year
BNP to outline non-partisan govt movement after Eid : Fakhrul
BSMMU gets Tk 767.21cr budget
Six Labaid doctors among 7 sued on charges of maltreatment
10.74 lakh workers went abroad till June in FY'23
BSEC stands firm on providing dividends to investors, successors
Nat’l Eidgah gears up for Eid congregation
29 scrambling for AL ticket


Latest News
PM joins post-budget dinner
Preparatory Meeting of UN Peacekeeping Ministerial 2023 wraps up in Dhaka
Police firmly committed to enabling smooth Eid journeys for all: IGP
Suspect in Agargaon security guard murder arrested
Sorry if anyone felt hurt, says CEC about his comment on IAB candidate
Bangladesh come from behind to beat Maldives, keep SAFF dream alive
Dollar exchange rate for repatriated export income increased to Tk107.5
BNP can't tell the difference between politics and terrorism: Hasan
Formation of polls time govt possible through talks: Fakhrul
Shaheed Kamaruzzaman's birth centenary observed in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Fake note factory busted in city, 9 held
Padma Bridge gives a boost to tourism
Security guard stabbed dead in Agargaon
Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues
Last working day today before Eid
Saudi-French relations: the sky is the limit
BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony
Cumilla's Bibir Bazar port to remain closed for 6 days
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft