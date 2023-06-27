10.74 lakh workers went abroad till June in FY'23







Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad told this in parliament replying to a tabled question from ruling Awami League MP elected from Bhola Ali Azam.



The minister said that during the same period of last fiscal year (2021-22), a total of 9.7 lakh workers went abroad.

In response to a query of AL MP Habibar Rahman from Bogura, the Expatriates' Welfare Minister said that there is a plan to sign agreements with new countries for manpower export.



He also said that process is underway to sign agreements with Libya, Malta, Albania, Romania and Serbia in this regard.



In response to the question of another AL MP Nurannabi Chowdhury from Bhola-4, the Minister said that since the establishment of Expatriate Welfare Bank, Tk 2081 crore have been distributed among around 1.14 lakh expatriate workers as loan for migration purposes.



