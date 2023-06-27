BSEC stands firm on providing dividends to investors, successors







The information was given in a sensitization workshop for the journalists about the activities of the CMSF organization by the Jatiya Press Club and CMSF jointly at the club auditorium.



According to a assessment of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), total amount of undistributed cash and stock dividend, non-refunded public subscription money, and un-allotted rights shares from the issuer of listed securities is around Tk 21,000 crore in Bangladesh.

But, the CMSF could realize only Tk 1,200 crore from the companies in last one and half a year after starting its journey in December, 2021. Same time, the companies are now claiming that they have only such undistributed amount of dividend around Tk 9,000 crore presently and rests were distributed.



According to the mandate of the CMSF, the CMSF will take over the undistributed cash and stock dividend, non-refunded public subscription money, and un-allotted rights shares and take necessary measures to handover those to its actual investors or their successors after necessary hearing.



CMSF Chairman Md Nojibur Rahman, also former principal secretary to the Prime Minister, and its Chief of Operation Monowar Hossaain briefed detailed about the authority in the programme.



