Nat’l Eidgah gears up for Eid congregation







In case of bad weather, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Dhaka South City Corporation spokesman Md Abu Naser said on Monday.



"Preparations for the Eid congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan are almost complete. The main congregation will be held at 7:30 am."

The DSCC said it has made arrangements for about 35,000 people at the pandal built inside the National Eidgah. Devotees are allowed to join the prayer service outside the pandal as well. �bdnews24.com

The National Eidgah Maidan in Dhaka is set to hold the main Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation at 7:30am on Thursday.In case of bad weather, the congregation will move to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Dhaka South City Corporation spokesman Md Abu Naser said on Monday."Preparations for the Eid congregation at the National Eidgah Maidan are almost complete. The main congregation will be held at 7:30 am."The DSCC said it has made arrangements for about 35,000 people at the pandal built inside the National Eidgah. Devotees are allowed to join the prayer service outside the pandal as well. �bdnews24.com